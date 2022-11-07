The Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench on Monday held that the petitions challenging the Centre’s decision to grant a 10% quota to persons from Economically Weaker Sections in admissions and jobs does not violate the Constitution.

The bench led by Chief Justice UU Lalit had reserved its verdict on September 27.

The petitioners are against the 103rd amendment to the Constitution that introduced changes to Articles 15 and 16 that deal with the right to equality and provide the basis for reservations.

On Monday, the court announced that it will deliver four verdicts on the case. Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the first to delivered his verdict, held the the amendment does not violate Constitution or breach the 50% limit set on giving reservations, reported Live Law.

Justices Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala concurred with Maheshwari’s judgement, according to Bar and Bench. Justice Rabindra Bhat, however, held that the Constitution does not permit exclusion and the 103rd amendment undermines the fabric of social justice and thereby the basic structure.

EWS quota

The Union government introduced the Economically Weaker Sections quota for those who cannot avail of the reservations granted to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, but have an annual family income of less than Rs 8 lakh.

However, if the family owns more than 5 acres of agricultural land or 1,000 square feet of residential land, the person will not be eligible for the reservation.

Last year, the Supreme Court had made a prima facie observation that these criteria seemed arbitrary. Since the income criteria of Rs 8 lakh per annum were used to exclude the “creamy layer” from the Other Backward Classes quota, the court questioned if the Centre had mechanically included the distinction for Economically Weaker Sections as well.

The Supreme Court had said it wanted to examine whether the 10% quota for upper caste economically weak aspirants in government jobs and college admissions violated the basic structure of the Constitution.

During the hearings, advocate Mohan Gopal, representing a group of petitioners, had told the Supreme Court that the 103rd amendment is a “fraud on the Constitution”.

The Centre had defended the legislation, saying that the quota for the Economically Weaker Sections did not erode the rights of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as they already enjoy a lot of benefits.