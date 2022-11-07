A special court has ordered the framing of charges against three Uttar Pradesh Police officers for allegedly not recording the complaint of a minor girl who had accused former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape in 2017, PTI reported on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a case against the three officers under Section 166A (public servant disobeying the law, with intent to cause injury to any person) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kunwar Bahadur Singh, who was posted as the circle officer of Safipur police limits in Unnao district, had filed a petition challenging the first information report. The special Central Bureau of Investigation court has dismissed the petition and allowed the framing of charges against Singh. Two others – DP Shukla, the former station house officer of Makhi Police Station and Digvijay Singh, a sub-inspector – will also be prosecuted.

In January 2020, Sengar was convicted and sentenced to life for raping the woman in 2017. She was a minor when she was assaulted.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that in August 2017, the girl had written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath alleging that Sengar raped her on June 4 that year, and three other men gangraped her on June 11.

Adityanath had sent the matter to Kunwar Bahadur Singh for inquiry. After appearing before Kunwar Bahadur Singh, the girl had said that she made the complaint. The matter was then passed on to Shukla and finally to Digvijay Singh.

In his inquiry report, Digivijay Singh said that a case of gangrape has been filed at the Makhi police station, but did not mention anything about Sengar raping the complainant on June 4, PTI reported.

“He [Digivijay Singh] further mentioned in the report that other allegations of the complainant are baseless and false and she is habitual of giving the applications,” the Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged.

Kunwar Bahadur Singh then sent a report to his senior officers describing the complaint as “false and baseless”, based on Digvijay Singh’s submissions. The Central Bureau of Investigation has alleged that the police officers did not do a proper inquiry into the allegations against Sengar, who was then the MLA of Unnao.