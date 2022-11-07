The big news: SC upholds validity of EWS quota in a majority verdict, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Twitter told to block accounts of Congress and its Bharat Jodo Yatra, and Manish Sisodia’s aide offered to be a witness in liquor scam case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Supreme Court upholds EWS quota by 3:2 majority, says it does not violate Constitution: While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala upheld the 103rd amendment, Justice Rabindra Bhat and Chief Justice UU Lalit dissented.
- Twitter told to block handles of Congress party, Bharat Jodo Yatra for alleged copyright violations: A Bengaluru court passed the order after a music firm filed a case claiming that both the accounts illegally used sound records of ‘KGF-Chapter 2’ film.
- Manish Sisodia’s close aide offers to become approver in Delhi liquor policy case: Dinesh Arora has been accused by the CBI of receiving a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a liquor manufacturer on behalf of the deputy chief minister.
- SC acquits three men sentenced to death in 2012 Chhawala murder-rape case: The lawyer representing woman’s parents has said that they will file a review petition once the details of the court order come out.
- Karnataka High Court asks Law Commission to rethink age of consent under POCSO Act: Consent given by a girl aged below 18 is not regarded valid and sexual intercourse with her amounts to rape.
- Hemant Soren seeks copy of Jharkhand governor’s letter to EC in office-of-profit case: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said that PILs for investigation against him in mining lease, shell companies cases are not maintainable.
- Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea, seek help from Centre for release: They were detained on August 14 based on a request made by Nigeria.
- Elon Musk endorses Republicans in US midterm elections: This is the first time the head of a major social media company recommended a political party.
- ‘What was the tearing hurry to disqualify Azam Khan as MLA,’ SC asks Uttar Pradesh government: The Samajwadi Party leader was on October 28 disqualified from the state Assembly after a court sentenced him to a three-year jail term in a hate speech case.
- Opposition seeks Thiruvananthapuram mayor’s resignation over letter on jobs for CPI(M) cadres: The letter addressed to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan sought a ‘priority list’ of applicants for temporary posts in the civic body.