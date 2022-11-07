A look at the top headlines of the day:

Supreme Court upholds EWS quota by 3:2 majority, says it does not violate Constitution: While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala upheld the 103rd amendment, Justice Rabindra Bhat and Chief Justice UU Lalit dissented.

Twitter told to block handles of Congress party, Bharat Jodo Yatra for alleged copyright violations: A Bengaluru court passed the order after a music firm filed a case claiming that both the accounts illegally used sound records of ‘KGF-Chapter 2’ film.

Manish Sisodia’s close aide offers to become approver in Delhi liquor policy case: Dinesh Arora has been accused by the CBI of receiving a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a liquor manufacturer on behalf of the deputy chief minister.

SC acquits three men sentenced to death in 2012 Chhawala murder-rape case: The lawyer representing woman’s parents has said that they will file a review petition once the details of the court order come out.

Karnataka High Court asks Law Commission to rethink age of consent under POCSO Act: Consent given by a girl aged below 18 is not regarded valid and sexual intercourse with her amounts to rape.

Hemant Soren seeks copy of Jharkhand governor’s letter to EC in office-of-profit case: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday said that PILs for investigation against him in mining lease, shell companies cases are not maintainable. Indian sailors detained in Equatorial Guinea, seek help from Centre for release: They were detained on August 14 based on a request made by Nigeria.

Elon Musk endorses Republicans in US midterm elections: This is the first time the head of a major social media company recommended a political party.

‘What was the tearing hurry to disqualify Azam Khan as MLA,’ SC asks Uttar Pradesh government: The Samajwadi Party leader was on October 28 disqualified from the state Assembly after a court sentenced him to a three-year jail term in a hate speech case. Opposition seeks Thiruvananthapuram mayor’s resignation over letter on jobs for CPI(M) cadres: The letter addressed to CPI(M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan sought a ‘priority list’ of applicants for temporary posts in the civic body.