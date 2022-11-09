Six persons died in Nepal’s Doti district on Wednesday after a 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the region, ANI reported.

All six persons died after a house collapsed in the district.

The earthquake hit the region at 2.12 am local time, or 1.57 am according to Indian Standard Time. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

Chief District Officer Kalpana Shrestha said that five injured persons were being taken to hospital. “Dozens of houses have been damaged with landslides at various locations across the district,” she said.

The Nepal Army has been pressed into action for search and rescue operations.

Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and other cities of the National Capital Region on Wednesday. However, there were no immediate reports of any loss to life or damage to property.

Did anybody else feel the #earthquake in #Delhi or is it me ? — Akanksha Mishra (@akaankshamishra) November 8, 2022

Strong tremors of earthquake were felt nearly for 10 seconds at 02.00 am. — Dr. Munish Kumar Sharma (@30Munish) November 8, 2022