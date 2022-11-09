Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Wednesday lost his appeal against extradition from the United Kingdom, reported PTI.

The London High Court ruled that his grounds for appeal, in which he had cited a risk of suicide due to mental illness if transferred to Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, do not prevent his extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Modi is accused of duping the Punjab National Bank of more than Rs 13,000 crore. He was arrested on March 19, 2019.

In February, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in the UK had ruled that the fugitive diamond merchant can be extradited to India to face trial. On April 15, Priti Patel, who was then the UK’s Home Minister, had approved his extradition.