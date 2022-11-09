It will now be mandatory for television channels to show content of national importance and social relevance for 30 minutes every day, according to the Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022.

The rules were approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The new rules replace two sets of guidelines that satellite TV channels had to follow earlier, according to a statement released by the Union Ministry of Broadcasting and Information.

The statement also said that the new guidelines have done away with permissions that the channels had to take before live telecasting events. However, TV channels would need prior registration of events for live telecast.

The new guidelines have also set specific timelines to grant permission to new channels. Within 30 days of getting approval from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other authorities, the Union Ministry of Broadcasting and Information will need to issue a letter of intent to seek other formalities such as a security deposit and permission fees for the first year.

After the applicants meet the required conditions, the broadcasting and information ministry will need to grant permission within 15 days.

News agencies can now seek permission for five years instead of one year, according to the new rules. The statement also said that a channel can be uplinked by using more than one satellite as against only one such facility allowed at present.