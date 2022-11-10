The Centre has amended the Aadhaar regulations to make it mandatory for beneficiaries to update their supporting documents at least once in 10 years, a gazette notification issued by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Thursday.

“Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrollment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identification and Proof of Address documents,” read the notification.

The Unique Identification Authority of India, or the UIDAI had urged citizens to update their supporting documents last month. However, it was not mandatory to do so.

The UIDAI has also introduced new option of update documents on its website for Aadhaar holders. This feature can be accessed online through the myAadhaar portal, and myAadhaar app. One can also visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to avail of the facility.