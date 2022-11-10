The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to list an urgent petition seeking a ban on stubble burning in states neighbouring Delhi, Live Law reported.

The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala.

“Can we enforce this against every farmer across Punjab and Uttar Pradesh?” Justice Chandrachud asked. “There are some things courts can do and some things courts cannot do. We are to look at the judicial aspects.”

[Mentioning] #SupremeCourt



Counsel: This is Delhi pollution matter. The matter was to be listed today.



CJI Chandrachud: So what is your solution to Delhi pollution?



Counsel submits about the pollution caused by stubble burning. — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 10, 2022

Chandrachud added, however, that some genuine solutions were required to solve the problem of air quality in the national capital.

Air quality deteriorates sharply in the winter months in Delhi, which is often ranked the world’s most polluted capital. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, along with falling temperatures, low wind speed and emissions from industries and coal-fired plants contribute to air pollution.

Last week, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, or SAFAR, showed that Delhi’s air quality index stood at 437 on Friday.

An air quality index ranging between 401 and 500 falls under the “severe” category. A reading of above 400 can affect healthy persons and seriously impact those with existing illnesses.