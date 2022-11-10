The big news: SC allows Gautam Navlakha’s plea to be moved to house arrest, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Kerala government removed governor as the chancellor of a deemed university, and England beat India to storm into T20 World Cup final.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be under house arrest: The 70-year-old activist had cited ill health and poor facilities in prison as the reasons behind his transfer from Taloja Jail.
- Governor removed as chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam deemed university: The move came amid the Left Democratic Front’s escalating confrontation with Arif Mohammed Khan over the administration of state universities.
- England beat India to storm into T20 World Cup final: Chasing 169 for victory in the second semi-final in Adelaide, England cruised home without losing a wicket.
- Ex-chief secretary arrested in Andaman gangrape case after court rejects his anticipatory bail plea: Jitendra Narain and another bureaucrat RL Rishi are accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in Port Blair in April and May.
- Comedian Vir Das’ show cancelled in Bengaluru after police complaint by Hindutva body: Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda welcomed the cancellation, alleging that Das has insulted India, its women and the Hindu religion.
- Day after release, Sanjay Raut says he welcomes good decisions taken by Devendra Fadnavis: The Shiv Sena MP added that he welcomes the Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s opinion that bitterness between politicians should end.
- Morbi MLA among 38 legislators dropped from BJP’s first list of candidates for Gujarat polls: The party has fielded Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, from the Jamnagar North seat for the elections.
- ED arrests Aurobindo Pharma director, liquor company Pernod Ricard official in Delhi excise policy case: P Sarath Chandra Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested along with Benoy Babu, general manager of Pernod Ricard, under sections of the PMLA.
- Why Jacqueline Fernandez has not been arrested in money laundering case, court asks ED: Delhi’s Patiala House Court was hearing the actor’s anticipatory bail application on Thursday.
- Joe Biden says ‘good day for democracy’ as Republicans fare below expectations in US midterm polls: While the Republicans are still better placed to take control of the Congress, the results so far have been underwhelming for the party.