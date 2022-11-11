The Janata Dal (United) on Friday appealed to all parties to not field any candidates against Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha bye-poll for Mainpuri constituency as a tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav, who represented the seat, reported PTI.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwadi Party, died on October 10, after which the Mainpuri seat fell vacant. The bye-poll for the constituency will take place on December 5.

Dimple Yadav is the daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav and the wife of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. She has been the Lok Sabha member twice from the Kannauj constituency but lost the seat in 2019 general elections.

“We appeal to all parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, to not contest the election and support Dimple Yadav,” Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi said, reported PTI. “This will be a true tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.”

Born in November 1939 in Saifai, Yadav first became an MLA at the age of 27. In 1992, he founded the Samajwadi Party and went on to represent the constituencies of Mainpuri, Azamgarh and Sambhal in Lok Sabha.

Yadav served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times – from 1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995 and 2003 to 2007. He also served as the Union defence minister between 1996 and 1998 in the United Front governments led by HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral.