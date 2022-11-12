The observations made by Special Judge MG Deshpande in his order while granting bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut earlier this week were uncalled for, the Enforcement Directorate told the Bombay High Court, reported Bar and Bench.

The central agency has moved the High Court challenging the order granting bail to Raut.

On November 9, Raut had walked out of jail after being granted bail in the Patra Chawl scam, which involves an alleged fraud of Rs 1,034 crore. The agency has alleged that Raut and his aides made fraudulent financial transactions related to the redevelopment of the chawl – a building consisting of several tenements – in Mumbai.

Raut had been arrested on July 31.

In his bail order, Special Judge Deshpande had described Raut’s arrest as illegal. He said the Enforcement Directorate was making arrests with a “pick and choose attitude”, Live Law reported. Deshpande also criticised the central agency for arresting accused persons at “extraordinary pace”, but carrying out trials at a “snail’s pace”.

On Friday, Additional Solictor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, told the Bombay High Court that the observations made by the special judge were having an adverse impact on other cases the central agency is investigating, Bar and Bench reported.

In response, Justice Bharati Dangare of the High Court said: “There are many orders which have such adverse impact.”

The additional solicitor general then requested for time to amend the plea challenging the bail order, to add certain grounds, Live Law reported. Senior Advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for Raut, also requested two weeks’ time to respond to the Enforcement Directorate’s plea.

The matter will now be heard on November 25.