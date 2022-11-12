The big news: 65.95% voter turnout recorded in Himachal Pradesh polls, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Adani Group offer to buy stakes in NDTV will launch on November 22, and five Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts walk out of jail.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections voter turnout of 65.95% recorded as polling ends: The results for 68 seats, which are polling in a single phase, will be announced on December 8.
- Adani Group open offer to buy additional 26% stake in NDTV to launch on November 22: More than 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share will be up for grabs in till December 5.
- Nalini Sriharan, four other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts released from prison: On Friday, the Supreme Court had ordered that all remaining six convicts be granted premature release.
- Civil courts should take up suit against hate speech, award punitive damages, says RF Nariman: The former Supreme Court judge said that such a step could go a long way in promoting fraternity and harmony in the country.
- Twitter suspends its $8 blue tick subscription plan as fake accounts soar: Several imposter accounts, including those with names of Elon Musk-owned firms Tesla and SpaceX, emerged on the platform since the rollout earlier this week.
- TMC leader apologises after outrage over his remarks about President Draupadi Murmu: ‘How does our president look?’ West Bengal minister Akhil Giri had said at a public meeting.
- Political parties in Tamil Nadu adopt resolution against amendment to provide 10% EWS quota: The decision was taken during an all-party meeting convened by DMK chief MK Stalin. Opposition AIADMK and BJP boycotted the meeting.
- October inflation likely to be below 7%, says RBI governor: The price rice indication has remained above 7% between June and September.
- Congress manifesto for Gujarat polls promises unemployment allowance, LPG cylinders at Rs 500: The party also said that if voted to power, it will name Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad back to Sardar Patel Stadium.
- US removes India from its Currency Monitoring List after two years: Washington maintains a list of countries which it suspects might be engaging in ‘unfair currency practices’ by deliberately devaluing them against the dollar.