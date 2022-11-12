A look at the top headlines of the day:

Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections voter turnout of 65.95% recorded as polling ends: The results for 68 seats, which are polling in a single phase, will be announced on December 8. Adani Group open offer to buy additional 26% stake in NDTV to launch on November 22: More than 1.67 crore equity shares at an offer price of Rs 294 per share will be up for grabs in till December 5. Nalini Sriharan, four other Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts released from prison: On Friday, the Supreme Court had ordered that all remaining six convicts be granted premature release. Civil courts should take up suit against hate speech, award punitive damages, says RF Nariman: The former Supreme Court judge said that such a step could go a long way in promoting fraternity and harmony in the country. Twitter suspends its $8 blue tick subscription plan as fake accounts soar: Several imposter accounts, including those with names of Elon Musk-owned firms Tesla and SpaceX, emerged on the platform since the rollout earlier this week. TMC leader apologises after outrage over his remarks about President Draupadi Murmu: ‘How does our president look?’ West Bengal minister Akhil Giri had said at a public meeting. Political parties in Tamil Nadu adopt resolution against amendment to provide 10% EWS quota: The decision was taken during an all-party meeting convened by DMK chief MK Stalin. Opposition AIADMK and BJP boycotted the meeting. October inflation likely to be below 7%, says RBI governor: The price rice indication has remained above 7% between June and September. Congress manifesto for Gujarat polls promises unemployment allowance, LPG cylinders at Rs 500: The party also said that if voted to power, it will name Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad back to Sardar Patel Stadium. US removes India from its Currency Monitoring List after two years: Washington maintains a list of countries which it suspects might be engaging in ‘unfair currency practices’ by deliberately devaluing them against the dollar.