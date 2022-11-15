Eight workers died and at least four are feared to be trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Monday, NDTV reported, citing the National Disaster Response Force.

Search operations will continue till all those missing are found and identification of the dead bodies will be done after post-mortem examinations, the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.

According to the police, the quarry in Maudarh village of Hnahthial district collapsed around 3 pm on Monday when labourers of private firm ABCI Infrastructure were working inside.

#DramaticVisuals- moments when a dozen labourers from Bihar got trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram today at Maudarh, Hnahthial district,a massive multi-agency rescue operation is on @ndtv Reports. pic.twitter.com/CwDR1VwBzk — Ratnadip Choudhury (@RatnadipC) November 14, 2022

Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said that 13 persons were present inside the quarry when it collapsed. One person managed to escape, according to PTI.

Workers present at the site said that loose soil caved in from the above while the labourers were breaking and collecting stones, according to PTI.

The ABCI Infrastructure is currently constructing a highway between Hnahthial and Dawn village. It collects stones or boulders from the quarry.