A Delhi court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Live Law reported.

On September 26, the court had granted the actor interim protection from arrest. On October 22, it extended the protection till November 10.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating allegations that Chandrashekhar used funds gained by cheating and extorting high-profile individuals to buy gifts for Fernandez. The agency named the actor in a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Chandrashekhar was arrested by the Delhi Police on August 7 for allegedly extorting around Rs 215 crore from Shivinder Singh, a former promoter of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy, and his wife Aditi Singh. He had allegedly impersonated the Union home secretary, law secretary and an officer in the prime minister’s office while speaking to them.

The supplementary chargesheet had mentioned that Chandrashekhar had given gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore to Fernandez from the proceeds of crime generated by criminal activities, including extortion. The investigating agency also claimed that Fernandez was aware that the gifts given to her were the proceeds of a crime.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed a first information report against Chandrashekhar and some others under provisions of the Indian Penal Code related to impersonating a public servant, extortion, cheating and criminal conspiracy, as also the Information Technology Act.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the allegations of extortion, cheating and criminal conspiracy.