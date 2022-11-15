WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and director of Public Policy at Meta India Rajiv Aggarwal resigned from their positions on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

Shivnath Thukral, the director of WhatsApp Public Policy in India, has now been made the director of Public Policy for all Meta brands in the country.

The development came after Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on November 9 that it will fire over 11,000 employees. The layoff will reduce Meta’s staff strength by 13%. The company has also extended a freeze on new hiring till the first quarter (January-March) of the next financial year.

Zuckerberg said that the layoffs had to be done as investments made by the company towards e-commerce during the coronavirus pandemic did not provide returns in the way that he had expected.

On November 3, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan had also resigned from his post.

Also read:

Why Mark Zuckerberg can fire 11,000 workers but Meta’s shareholders cannot sack him