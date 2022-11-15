The big news: Modi calls for diplomacy to end Russia-Ukraine conflict, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: WhatsApp India head and Meta India’s director of Public Policy resign, and Man arrested for killing live-in partner, chopping her into pieces.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- At G20 summit, Narendra Modi reiterates call for ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine: The prime minister said that the onus of creating a new world order for the post-Covid period world lies on the shoulder of incumbent leaders.
- WhatsApp India head and Meta India’s director of Public Policy resign: The development came after Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on November 9 that it will fire over 11,000 employees.
- Man arrested for killing live-in partner, chopping her body into pieces in Delhi: Aftab Poonawalla has been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence.
- World population has hit 8 billion, says United Nations, While the seven-billion milestone took 12 years, the next billion would take 15 years.
- Release state funds or we will stop paying GST, Mamata Banerjee to Centre: In August, Banerjee had told Centre that it owes Rs 17,996.32 crore in funds for schemes like MGNREGA, Awas Yojana and Gramin Sadak Yojana.
- Manipur government bans book on merger with India, calls it ‘grossly misleading’: The book titled ‘The Complexity Called Manipur: Roots, Perceptions and Reality’ was written by Sushil Kumar Sharma, a retired CRPF officer.
- Remove Narendra Modi’s photos from government offices in Gujarat, AAP urges Election Commission: The party argued that the prime minister’s photographs violate the model code of conduct imposed ahead of the state Assembly elections.
- Amazon to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times: The largest job cuts in the e-commerce firm come at a time when other technology companies, including Meta and Twitter, have also fired several employees.
- Why Morbi bridge renovation contract was given without any tender? HC asks Gujarat: Over 140 persons died after the colonial-era bridge on the Machchu river collapsed just four days after the bridge was reopened after renovation.
- US orders Air India to pay $1.4 million for delay in providing refunds for cancelled flights: The Tata group-owned airline has paid $121.5 million (Rs 985.5 crore) as refunds for flight cancellation, mostly during the Covid-19 pandemic.