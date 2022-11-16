Authorities in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on Tuesday recovered three more bodies from the debris of a stone quarry that collapsed on Monday, ANI reported. The toll has now risen to 11.

The additional deputy commissioner said that one more person is still missing. Teams of the Border Security Force, Assam Rifles, National Disaster Response Force, state police and the district administration are engaged in search operations for the remaining person, the official said.

The quarry in Maudarh village of Hnahthial district collapsed around 3 pm on Monday when labourers of private firm ABCI Infrastructure were working inside, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar said that 13 persons were present inside the quarry when it collapsed. One person reportedly managed to escape. On Monday, the authorities had recovered eight bodies from the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died. Those who were injured will be given Rs 50,000 each, he said.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram,” Modi’s office tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that five of those who died in the collapse were residents of her state.

“We are in touch with the government of Mizoram to bring back the bodies and have assured the families of support,” she wrote in a tweet. “My condolences to those who lost their loved ones.”