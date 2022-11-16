United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday hinted that he will slow down the trade deal with India to improve its terms, saying that his country should not “sacrifice quality for speed”, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The trade deal, which was launched in January, is expected to boost Britain’s trade by up to £28 billion (over 27.91 lakh crore) annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to £3 billion (more than Rs 29,901 crore). The deal also includes the easing of immigration rules for Indians as part of the agreement.

The deadline for the talks, as set by Sunak’s predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, was October 24. They did not materialise.

At the G20 summit in Indonesia, Sunak said that he was committed to getting a deal with India but that he would like to take his time, The Guardian reported.

The UK prime minister also met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and discussed ways to boost trade between the two countries.

“India attaches great importance to robust ties with United Kingdom,” Modi said on Twitter. “We discussed ways to increase commercial linkages, raise the scope of security cooperation in context of India’s defence reforms and make people-to-people ties even stronger.”