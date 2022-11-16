The big news: Gujarat AAP leader to not contest polls due to party pressure, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Poland said ‘Russian-made’ missile killed two persons within its territory, and G-20 communique echoes Modi’s message to Putin on Ukraine war.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- AAP leader says he revoked his candidature for Gujarat polls due to increased pressure from party: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP had abducted Kanchan Jariwala as it was concerned about losing the Surat (East) seat.
- Poland says ‘Russian-made’ missile killed two persons within its territory: Russia has denied any involvement in the strike that took place in the country’s Przewodow village near the Ukraine border.
- G-20 communique echoes Modi’s message to Putin on Ukraine conflict that called for end of war: Modi had made the statement on September 16 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan.
- Masks no longer compulsory during air travel, says Centre: The passengers should preferably wear face masks in line with Centre’s policy of graded approach to Covid-19, the aviation ministry said.
- UK approves visa scheme to allow entry for 3,000 young Indian professionals each year: The announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali.
- SC orders one accused person to be tried as an adult in 2018 Kathua rape case: A Jammu and Kashmir court had held that Shubham Sangra should be tried as a juvenile in the 2018 case pertaining to rape and murder of an eight-year-old.
- Gujarat HC judge recuses himself from hearing Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea: Justice Samir Dave did not assign any reason for his decision.
- Court allows Manish Sisodia’s close aide Dinesh Arora to turn approver in Delhi liquor policy case: Arora had told the court that he was ready to make ‘true disclosure’ about the case.
- Maharashtra court asks police to investigate Nawab Malik’s remarks against Sameer Wankhede: The NCP leader had alleged that Wankhede, then the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, obtained a fake caste certificate.
- SC waives off solvency certificate condition for Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest: The court had allowed the activist to be shifted from jail on November 10, but he had not been able to procure the document.