A look at the top headlines of the day:

AAP leader says he revoked his candidature for Gujarat polls due to increased pressure from party: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the BJP had abducted Kanchan Jariwala as it was concerned about losing the Surat (East) seat. Poland says ‘Russian-made’ missile killed two persons within its territory: Russia has denied any involvement in the strike that took place in the country’s Przewodow village near the Ukraine border. G-20 communique echoes Modi’s message to Putin on Ukraine conflict that called for end of war: Modi had made the statement on September 16 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. Masks no longer compulsory during air travel, says Centre: The passengers should preferably wear face masks in line with Centre’s policy of graded approach to Covid-19, the aviation ministry said. UK approves visa scheme to allow entry for 3,000 young Indian professionals each year: The announcement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. SC orders one accused person to be tried as an adult in 2018 Kathua rape case: A Jammu and Kashmir court had held that Shubham Sangra should be tried as a juvenile in the 2018 case pertaining to rape and murder of an eight-year-old. Gujarat HC judge recuses himself from hearing Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea: Justice Samir Dave did not assign any reason for his decision. Court allows Manish Sisodia’s close aide Dinesh Arora to turn approver in Delhi liquor policy case: Arora had told the court that he was ready to make ‘true disclosure’ about the case. Maharashtra court asks police to investigate Nawab Malik’s remarks against Sameer Wankhede: The NCP leader had alleged that Wankhede, then the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, obtained a fake caste certificate. SC waives off solvency certificate condition for Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest: The court had allowed the activist to be shifted from jail on November 10, but he had not been able to procure the document.