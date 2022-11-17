The Republican Party on Wednesday gained control of the United States’ House of Representatives after touching the majority mark of 218 out of 435 seats, the Associated Press reported.

As per the latest results, the Democrats have won 211 seats. The results of the remaining six seats are likely to be announced in the coming weeks.

The win enables the Republicans to hold control of key committees and launch potentially politically damaging investigations against the Joe Biden administration.

Democrats retained control of the Senate, which is the upper chamber of the United States Congress last week. They are poised to hold at least 50 seats in the 100-member Senate. The Republican Party also holds 50 seats in the Senate, but Vice President Kamala Harris can cast her vote in case of a tie.

On Wednesday, Republican Party leader Kevin McCarthy said that the result shows that America is ready for a new direction.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Republicans have officially flipped the People's House! Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver. pic.twitter.com/JIRrLEhKQe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 17, 2022

“Republicans have officially flipped the People’s House!” he wrote in a tweet. “...and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”

President Joe Biden congratulated McCarthy and said that his administration is ready to work together for American families.

“The American people want us to get things done for them,” Biden wrote in a tweet. “They want us to focus on the issues that matter to them and on making their lives better. And I will work with anyone willing to work with me to deliver results for them.”

Last week’s elections demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy. There was a statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.



I congratulate Leader McCarthy on his House majority, and am ready to work together for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 17, 2022

The midterm polls

Midterm elections in the United States were held on November 8. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were in the fray in the polls.

Members of the House represent local populations and Senators represent the states in the US.

Midterm elections are held in the middle of the four-year tenure of a United States president. Historically, the party in power ends up losing the midterm polls. Moreover, with high inflation rates in the country and Biden’s low approval ratings in the run-up to the elections, Republicans had hinged their hopes to gain the majority in the House of Representatives as well as the Senate.