India will soon switch to Universal Serial Bus, or USB-C, charging port for smartphones, tablets, and laptops to reduce the amount of e-waste that the country generates every year, the Centre said on Wednesday.

With this move, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they buy a new device. It may compel Apple to change its ports.

The decision was announced after the government consulted representatives from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, reported the Hindustan Times.

“During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops etc,” said consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh. “Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones.”

Singh also said that the decision is in line with the Union government’s LiFE Campaign, which focuses on actions required at the level of individuals, communities and institutions to prevent environmental degradation.

A lot of ground was covered today in consultation with the representatives of the industry on the issue of a common charging port for the electronic devices in India. pic.twitter.com/ss9fLmVLJW — Rohit Kumar Singh (@rohitksingh) November 16, 2022

Centre’s decision to switch to a standard charger comes a month after the European Union parliament voted to introduce a single charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras by 2024, The Guardian reported.

The change was prompted by complaints from iPhone and Android users about having to switch to different chargers for their devices. The European Commission, which is the EU’s executive arm, estimated that the single charger would save about €250 million (Rs 2,112 crore) for consumers.