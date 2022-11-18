The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to activist Anand Teltumbde, one of the accused persons in the Bhima Koregaon case, Bar and Bench reported.

However, the bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Milind Jadhav put a stay on the order for a week on the National Investigation Agency’s request for for filing an appeal against the verdict in the Supreme Court.

Teltumbde was among the 16 persons arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018. He was arrested in April 2020.

Teltumbe is a noted writer of several books. He has worked as a senior professor at the Goa Institute of Management.