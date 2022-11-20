The Karnataka Police on Sunday claimed that the blast inside an autorickshaw in Mangaluru was not accidental but an act of terror.

“It’s confirmed now,” alleged Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood. “The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with an intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies.”

However, he did not clarify what led to the alleged confirmation about the blast.

It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an ACT OF TERROR with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies. https://t.co/lmalCyq5F3 — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) November 20, 2022

The blast took place inside a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday. Two persons were injured.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that blast was not an isolated incident, The Indian Express reported.

WATCH | #Karnataka @DgpKarnataka Praveen Sood today said that the low-intensity blast in an auto that injured 2 people in #Mangaluru yesterday is “not accidental but an act of terror intended to cause serious damage.” @the_hindu @THBengaluru pic.twitter.com/6TOq1XrIrK — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 20, 2022

“We suspect some people linked to terror outfits are behind the act,” Jnanendra said. “We have informed central agencies who have already reached Mangaluru. We may get to know the people behind the act and the reason in the next two days.”

On Saturday, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had urged people not to panic and spread rumours in connection with the incident.

“There is no need to create confusion and spread rumours through social media,” Kumar had said. “I will straightaway share the information whenever we get it.”