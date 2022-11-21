The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly killing his former girlfriend and chopping her body into pieces in Azamgarh district, reported PTI.

The accused, identified as Prince Yadav, had allegedly killed 22-year-old Aradhana Prajapati after she married someone else. Yadav and Prajapati were in a relationship for two years. However, when he went overseas for a job, the woman’s family married her off to another man in February, said Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya.

After learning about Prajapati’s marriage, Yadav returned to India and started pressurising her to marry him instead.

On November 9, Yadav strangled Prajapati with the help of his cousin, Sarvesh, at his maternal uncle’s home, reportedThe Times of India.

The two then cut her body into six parts, packed them in a polythene bag, and threw it into a well, the police told PTI. They threw Prajapati’s head into a pond some distance away.

The incident came to light on November 16 after some locals found the body parts inside the well located outside Paschimi village of Azamgarh district.

The police detained Yadav on November 19 and arrested him later when he tried to escape the detention which led to a gunfight, reported The Times of India.

“When the police team was busy searching for evidence, Prince recovered a country made revolver, which he had hidden in a neighbouring field, and tried to escape after opening fire on cops,” Arya said. “Policemen also opened fire in defence in which he suffered bullet injuries in leg.”

While in detention, Yadav confessed that he had killed Prajapati after which the police took him to a spot to recover her head.

Police has also booked Yadav’s parents, uncles, aunts, sister and cousin for conspiring to murder Aradhana, who are at large. A cash reward of Rs 25,000 had also been announced on Sarvesh.