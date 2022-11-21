At least 48 vehicles were damaged on the Pune-Bengaluru highway on Sunday, after colliding with a tanker, reported ANI.

The accident took place at 9 pm on the city’s Navale bridge. No casualties have been reported in the case so far.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhel Sharma said that the tanker hit the vehicles due to suspected break failure, PTI reported.

Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority reached the spot immediately.

Ten to 15 persons received minor injuries, PTI reported. They were given first aid on the spot.

The Nationalist Congress Party MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, requested the state government to ensure that the injured persons are tended to on priority. “We pray to God that the injured persons in this incident get well soon and return home safely,” Sule tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Shivajinagar Siddharth Shirole requested citizens to not share unverified videos and information and also asked them to refrain from visiting the spot.

Meanwhile, the accident led to a two-kilometre long traffic jam on the road towards Mumbai, NDTV reported.