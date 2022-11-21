The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday filed a first information report against Congress MLA Umang Singhar for allegedly raping a woman, reported ANI.

Singhar, the MLA from the Gandhwani constituency in the Dhar district, has been booked under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 498 (enticing/taking away/detaining with criminal intent a married woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint by the woman, who claimed that she was living with Singhar as his wife, Dhar’s Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told PTI. The complainant also said that the former state forest minister threatened to kill her and physically tortured her, reported the news agency.

The state Congress’ media department chairman KK Mishra said that he did not have information about the case, but that the allegations prima facie appeared to be politically motivated.