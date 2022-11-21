A look at the top headlines of the day:

Carbon dating of “shivling” cannot be conducted, ASI tells High Court in Gyanvapi case: On prima facie observations, the Archaeological Survey of India said that the method to determine the object’s age cannot be used as it does not have fossils. Morbi bridge collapse case needs weekly monitoring, says Supreme Court: The judges asked the Gujarat High Court to hold periodical hearings on the case related to the tragedy last month that killed 141 persons. PM-Kisan beneficiaries declined 67% since 2019, says Mallikarjun Kharge citing RTI reply: Under the Centre’s scheme, eligible farmers are given Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. Mangaluru autorickshaw blast accused person was inspired by ISIS, allege Karnataka Police: The accused, Shariq, was carrying an explosive device inside a pressure cooker when the blast took place inside a moving autorickshaw on Saturday. Delhi government to challenge Supreme Court order acquitting convicts in Chhawala murder-rape case: The woman’s body was mutilated body and found three days after she was abducted in Delhi in February 2012. Transfer Maharashtra governor for remarks about Shivaji, urges Eknath Shinde faction MLA: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had last week described the 17th century Maratha ruler as an icon of “olden times”. Umar Khalid seeks interim bail for two weeks to attend sister’s wedding: The activist, booked under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was denied regular bail by the Delhi High Court last month. Congress MLA booked for allegedly raping woman in Madhya Pradesh: The complainant has claimed that she had been living with the legislator, Umang Singhar, as his wife. China reports first Covid-19 death in six months: The person who died was an 87-year-old man from Beijing, authorities said. At least 62 killed in Indonesia, 700 injured after earthquake strikes West Java province: Several landslides were also reported after the tremors of 5.6 magnitude hit the Cianjur region.