Pune Police on Monday night arrested the driver of the truck that hit at least 24 vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on November 20, reported PTI. The accident injured more than 20 persons on Sunday.

According to an investigation by Regional Transport Office, the driver, Maniram Yadav, had turned off the ignition to save fuel on Navale Bridge’s downward slope and drove on neutral gear, but could not apply the brakes.

“The driver of the truck, Maniram Yadav, and his assistant, Lalit Yadav, were arrested from Chakan area of Pimpri Chinchwad neighbouring Pune,” Senior police inspector Shailesh Sankhe told PTI.

The police have booked them under Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule said on Monday that she had raised the issue of frequent accidents at Navale Bridge with the Centre last year.

“The Union Minister for Roads and Highways Nitin Gadkari had assured that the road work would be completed within the next six months,” Sule tweeted.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that it is necessary for Pune Municipal Corporation to make a service road at the Navale bridge and reduce the slope with the help of experts.