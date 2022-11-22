The National Investigation Agency filed a plea in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the Bombay High Court order granting bail to writer Anand Teltumbde in the Bhima Koregaon case, Bar and Bench reported.

The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud who agreed to hear the case on November 25.

After granting bail to Teltumbde on November 18, the Bombay High Court had put a stay on the order for a week as the National Investigation Agency asked for time to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

In the bail order, the Bombay High Court bench of Justices AS Gadkari and Milind Jadhav had observed that offences under Sections 13 (unlawful activities), 16 (terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act were not made out against Teltumbde.

Only offences under Sections 38 (membership of terrorist organisation) and 39 (support given to terrorist organisation) of the law could be proved, the bail order stated.

Teltumbde was arrested in April 2020 in the Bhima Koregaon case, which pertains to caste violence in a village near Pune in 2018.

The National Investigation Agency has claimed that Teltumbde was among the convenors of the Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017, which allegedly sparked the violence at Bhima Koregaon on the following day.