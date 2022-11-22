The big news: Meghalaya claims six villagers killed in Assam Police firing, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: NIA challenged Anand Teltumbde’s bail order in the SC, and Aftab Poonawala said he killed Shraddha Walkar in the ‘heat of the moment’.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Six dead after Assam Police open fire at villagers in Meghalaya, claims CM Conrad Sangma: However, the Assam government claimed that the village falls under its jurisdiction and that only four persons died.
- In Bhima Koregaon case, NIA challenges Anand Teltumbde’s bail order in Supreme Court: On November 18, the Bombay High Court had granted bail to the writer but put a stay on the order for a week on the National Investigation Agency’s request.
- Aftab Poonawala tells court in Shraddha Walkar murder case that he acted in the ‘heat of the moment’: The 28-year-old was sent to four more days of police custody.
- Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India: The deal will provide over 6,000 sectors in India duty-free access to the Australian market.
- SC to hear plea against additional 15-day sale window of electoral bonds on December 6: The judges refused to hear the fresh plea on an urgent basis and said it will be taken up with other pending petitions challenging the scheme.
- India’s economic growth to slow down in 2023, predicts Goldman Sachs: The agency has predicted that the country’s gross domestic product may grow by 5.9% in 2023, as compared to an estimated 6.9% this year.
- Judicial inquiry ordered into alleged custodial killing in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district: Imran Khan’s family claimed that he died after the police beat him ruthlessly in custody on Monday evening.
- Arrests made without reason burdening judicial system, says ex-CJI UU Lalit: He said that in most cases, magistrates remand accused persons in a mechanical manner.
- Twitter to delay relaunch of blue tick plan until impersonations stop, says Elon Musk: The entrepreneur also said that Twitter might use different colour check for organisations and individuals subscribed to the blue tick plan.
- Indonesia earthquake toll rises to 268, over 13,000 taken to evacuation centres: The country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency has said that 151 persons are still missing while 1,083 are injured.