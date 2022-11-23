Several persons died on Wednesday after a shooting took place at a Walmart store in Chesapeake city of Virginia in the United States, reported Reuters.

“Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:12 pm [8:42 am Indian Standard Time] and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting,” Chesapeake Officer Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

The shooter is also among those who died in the attack, the City of Chesapeake confirmed on Wednesday. However, it is not clear whether he died of self-inflicted injuries.

The exact number of casualties has not been ascertained yet as investigators are still checking the store to look for additional victims or persons who may be hiding, Kosinski said, reported CNN.

We’re only a few hours into the response, so we don’t have all the answers yet. Chesapeake Police continue their investigation into the active shooter event at Walmart on Sam’s Circle. We do know there are multiple fatalities plus injuries and the shooter is confirmed dead. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store,” Walmart tweeted early Wednesday. “We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.”

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

The attack comes three days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado on Sunday, killing five persons and wounding 17. The shooter, who is nonbinary person, was arrested after patrons at the club tackled and beat them.