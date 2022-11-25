Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that there have been no corruption charges against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders because they control the central investigating agencies, NDTV reported.

“Give me control of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate you will see that more than half of BJP leaders will be in jail,” said the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

The politician alleged that over the last seven years, since his party formed the government in the national capital, the BJP has filed 167 cases against AAP leaders and none of them have been proven in court. He also claimed that the AAP leaders have been cleared in over 150 cases.

दिल्ली नगर निगम चुनाव पर NDTV के साथ टाउनहॉल कार्यक्रम। LIVE https://t.co/LJi9N5sjgo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 24, 2022

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP has asked central agencies to find any charge against Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is one of the accused in the liquor policy case.

Under the new policy, which was implemented in Delhi on November 17, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. However, on July 30, the Delhi government withdrew the policy after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended an inquiry into it by the central agency.

The Delhi chief minister claimed that 800 officials from the central agencies are dedicated only to finding wrongdoing by AAP leaders and putting them in jail. “Despite the searches conducted at Sisodia’s residence, they [CBI] were not able to find a single penny,” Kejriwal told NDTV. “Citizens of this country do not want such negative politics, they want development.”

The AAP national convenor’s comments came ahead of the elections for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi which will be held on December 4. The BJP has been in power in Delhi’s now-unified three civic bodies for 15 years.