Former Gujarat minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jay Narayan Vyas joined the Congress on Monday, three days before the first phase of Assembly polls in the state.

Sameer Vyas, son of Jay Narayan Vyas, also joined the party at an event that was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Ahmedabad.

Jay Narayan Vyas had quit the BJP on November 5. “People sitting in the organisation are desirous of fighting elections and are indulging in factionalism,” the former minister had told ANI. “They are targeting leaders one by one in order to remove and replace them.”

At the time, the 75-year-old had said that he will fight the elections from Sidhpur constituency but not as an Independent candidate.

Monday’s development came after the BJP suspended 19 of its party leaders last week for filing nominations as Independent candidates to contest the polls.

The suspended BJP leaders include former MLAs Harshad Vasava, an Adivasi leader contesting from the Nandod Assembly seat in Narmada district, Arvind Ladani from Keshod constituency in Junagadh, Dinesh Patel from the Padra Assembly constituency, Madhu Shrivastav from Waghodia and Kuldeepsinh Raulji from Savli.

The second phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat will be held on December 5, while the results will be declared on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.