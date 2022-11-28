A student at the Dibrugarh University in Assam on Sunday was injured after he jumped off the second floor of his hostel after allegedly being subjected to ragging, ANI reported.

The student, Anand Sharma, was pursuing a course from the commerce stream. He had been staying at the university’s Padmanath Gohain Baruah Chhatra Nivas, according to NDTV.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said that a person named Niranjan Thakur has been arrested, while three others have been detained. Sharma’s condition is stable, the official added.

The student’s mother Sarita Sharma, in her complaint, alleged that the incident was a result of physical and mental torture that her son faced.

“My son has been saying for the last four months he has been tortured by senior students,” she said. “Last night, he called me saying I am going to the hostel, and told me they torture me the entire night, till morning. My son fractured his leg and hurt his chest.”

The student’s mother said that the accused persons forced her son to hold alcohol and marijuana and took his photographs for their defence in case of legal action.

The university’s vice-chancellor Jiten Hazarika said that the authorities were carrying out an inquiry into the matter, and would take strict action against the culprits, India Today reported.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged student not to engage in ragging.

“Close watch maintained and follow up action coordinated with district administration,” he said. “Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care.”