The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday said they have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband with the help of her son, reported The Indian Express.

The police said that the woman, Poonam, and her son, Deepak, chopped the body into 10 pieces, stored them in a fridge and disposed them of in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar over several days. The man who was killed has been identified as Anjan Das.

The alleged killing took place on May 30. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel said that some of the body parts were recovered on June 5 from Ramlila Maidan. “Then for the next three days two legs, two thighs, a skull and a forearm were recovered,” he said.

Goel added that closed circuit footage was analysed around the area and door-to-door investigation was done.

The deputy commissioner of police said that Das had been missing for the past five to six months, and the family had not filed a missing complaint, according to The Indian Express. “This created suspicion in our minds and Poonam and son Deepak were picked up,” he said. “They confessed to his murder upon questioning.”

CCTV footage also showed them walking towards a vacant ground with a bag on several nights, allegedly containing body parts.

Poonam reportedly told the police that she had become fed up with Das, who was her second husband. The woman said that she got married for the first time when she was 13 to 14 years old, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said. However, her first husband left her and went to Delhi, he said.

“She came here looking for him but then moved in with a man named Kallu,” Yadav said. “The couple have three children including Deepak. Kallu later died of liver failure. She then got married to Das in 2017.”

The police said that Das had not told Poonam that he was previously married and had eight children. “Deepak, meanwhile, complained that Das had ill intentions towards his wife, while Poonam claims he was harassing her sister,” Yadav said. “They also said he would take their money.”

Poonam and Deepak allegedly told the police that they mixed sleeping pills in Das’ drink and slit his throat after he was sedated.

Das was a resident of Bihar, unidentified officials told PTI. A team will be sent there to collect DNA samples of his relatives to check if they match with the victim.

The incident took place almost a month after 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar was killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala.

Poonawala was arrested on November 12 after the police said that he confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body into several pieces. He then threw the body parts at different places in Delhi over several days.