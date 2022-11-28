The big news: SC disapproves of law minister’s comments about collegium, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A professor was debarred from teaching for comparing a Muslim student to a terrorist, and a police van carrying Aftab Poonawala was attacked.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Supreme Court objects to Kiren Rijiju’s remarks about collegium system: The bench also asked why the government was not clearing names recommended by the collegium for judicial appointments.
- Manipal University bars professor from classes for comparing Muslim student to terrorist: A video of the student objecting to the professor’s remark was shared widely on social media.
- Men with swords attack Delhi Police van carrying Aftab Poonawala: The men, who claimed to be associated with Hindutva group Hindu Sena, have been detained.
- Woman and son arrested in Delhi for allegedly killing husband, chopping his body into 10 pieces: The accused persons disposed the body parts in East Delhi’s Pandav Nagar over several days, the police said.
- Freedom of religion does not include fundamental right to convert others’ faith, Centre tells SC: The government said that fraudulent or induced conversion impinges on the right to freedom of conscience of an individual.
- In Kerala, 3,000 persons booked for attacking police station during protest against Adani port: The demonstration took a violent turn on Saturday after demonstrators prevented the Adani Group from resuming construction at the project site.
- Both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are assets to Congress, says Rahul Gandhi: Meanwhile, Jairam Ramesh said the party will take tough decisions if needed amid a tussle between Gehlot and Pilot.
- Andhra Pradesh CM’s sister arrested after clash between her supporters and KCR party workers: YS Sharmila, the founder-president of YSR Telangana Party, allegedly made objectionable remarks about Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA P Sudarshan Reddy.
- Sensex rises over 211 points, Nifty touches record high of 18,562: During the day, Sensex had jumped 407.76 points or 0.65% to its highest intra-day peak of 62,701.40.
- Two European journalists arrested in China while covering protests against Covid-19 curbs: One of them, a BBC journalist, was allegedly assaulted by the police in Shanghai.