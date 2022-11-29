The big news: Israeli director’s remarks on ‘Kashmir Files’ spark outrage, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Vistara to be merged with Tata Group-owned Air India, and Adani won Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069 crore bid.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- IFFI jury chief calling ‘Kashmir Files’ a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’ is his personal view, says panel member Sudipto Sen: Meanwhile, Israel ambassador to India said Nadav Lapid’s comments could have diplomatic fallout.
- Singapore Airlines’ Vistara to merge with Tata Group’s Air India by March 2024: The Singaporean carrier will invest Rs 2,058.5 crore in Air India as part of the transaction.
- Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069 crore bid: The project will entail the rehabilitation of 6.5 lakh residents of Dharavi, considered to be among the world’s largest slums.
- Centre says Covid immunisation is voluntary, people must make ‘informed decisions’: Holding the government responsible for vaccination-related deaths was ‘not legally sustainable’, said the health ministry.
- Reserve Bank of India to launch digital rupee on pilot basis from December 1: The pilot will be launched in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar initially.
- SC allows Mumbai Metro to seek civic authority’s approval to cut 84 trees at Aarey Colony: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that it needs to cut the trees to enable the construction of ramps for the trains at the metro car shed.
- Karnataka minister questions furore over Manipal University professor’s remark, says ‘it’s just politics’: On November 25, the professor had asked a Muslim student his name, and on hearing the name, he remarked: ‘Oh you are like Kasab’.
- Highest amount of electoral bonds sold in Mumbai, most encashed in Delhi, shows RTI reply: Since launch of the scheme in 2018, electoral bonds worth more than Rs 10,791 crore have been sold.
- ‘We see you in every election, do you have 100 heads like Raavan?’ Congress chief asks Modi: Mallikarjun Kharge said that be it civic polls, Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the BJP only relies on the prime minister.
- Police block protests against Covid-19 curbs in China’s Beijing, Hangzhou: At some places, authorities checked citizens’ homes to see if they were using virtual private networks, or applications banned in China such as Telegram.