IFFI jury chief calling ‘Kashmir Files’ a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie’ is his personal view, says panel member Sudipto Sen: Meanwhile, Israel ambassador to India said Nadav Lapid’s comments could have diplomatic fallout. Singapore Airlines’ Vistara to merge with Tata Group’s Air India by March 2024: The Singaporean carrier will invest Rs 2,058.5 crore in Air India as part of the transaction.

Adani Group wins Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069 crore bid: The project will entail the rehabilitation of 6.5 lakh residents of Dharavi, considered to be among the world’s largest slums. Centre says Covid immunisation is voluntary, people must make ‘informed decisions’: Holding the government responsible for vaccination-related deaths was ‘not legally sustainable’, said the health ministry.

Reserve Bank of India to launch digital rupee on pilot basis from December 1: The pilot will be launched in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar initially.

SC allows Mumbai Metro to seek civic authority’s approval to cut 84 trees at Aarey Colony: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited said that it needs to cut the trees to enable the construction of ramps for the trains at the metro car shed.

Karnataka minister questions furore over Manipal University professor’s remark, says ‘it’s just politics’: On November 25, the professor had asked a Muslim student his name, and on hearing the name, he remarked: ‘Oh you are like Kasab’. Highest amount of electoral bonds sold in Mumbai, most encashed in Delhi, shows RTI reply: Since launch of the scheme in 2018, electoral bonds worth more than Rs 10,791 crore have been sold.

‘We see you in every election, do you have 100 heads like Raavan?’ Congress chief asks Modi: Mallikarjun Kharge said that be it civic polls, Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, the BJP only relies on the prime minister.

Police block protests against Covid-19 curbs in China’s Beijing, Hangzhou: At some places, authorities checked citizens’ homes to see if they were using virtual private networks, or applications banned in China such as Telegram.

