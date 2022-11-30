The big news: Ravish Kumar quits NDTV India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s GDP slowed down to 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and Bilkis Bano moved Supreme Court against remission to murder convicts.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV India: The development came a day after the channel, in a regulatory filing, said that its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of RRPR Holding Private Limited.
- India’s GDP slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter: The gross domestic product had expanded by 8.4% in the same quarter last year.
- Bilkis Bano moves SC against remission of life sentences of 11 rape, murder convicts: She has also filed a review petition on the court’s verdict allowing the Gujarat government to decide on the premature release of the men.
- NCP leader Nawab Malik denied bail in money laundering case: The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested on February 23 in connection with a case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
- Will quit filmmaking if Nadav Lapid can prove flaws in ‘Kashmir Files’, says Vivek Agnihotri: As jury head of the International Film Festival of India, the Israeli director had said that Agnihotri’s film on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is propaganda.
- Karnataka HC dismisses plea challenging immediate enforcement of ban on Popular Front of India: The petitioner argued that the government did not cite separate reasons, as required under the UAPA law, for why the ban needed to be effective immediately.
- AIIMS is struggling to restore services after hackers cripple its computer systems: As the high-profile hospital struggles to treat patients by processing records manually, the Delhi Police have filed a case under sections related to extortion.
- Punjab Police baton-charge protestors outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s home in Sangrur: The leader of one of the protest committees claimed that 22 of its members suffered injuries in the police action.
- US Senate passes Bill to protect recognition for same-sex marriages: The proposed law was passed amid worries that the Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalised such marriages nationwide.
- Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies at 96: He is credited for leading China out of diplomatic isolation after the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests of 1989.