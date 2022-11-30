A look at the top headlines of the day:

Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV India: The development came a day after the channel, in a regulatory filing, said that its founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have resigned as the directors of RRPR Holding Private Limited. India’s GDP slows to 6.3% in July-September quarter: The gross domestic product had expanded by 8.4% in the same quarter last year. Bilkis Bano moves SC against remission of life sentences of 11 rape, murder convicts: She has also filed a review petition on the court’s verdict allowing the Gujarat government to decide on the premature release of the men. NCP leader Nawab Malik denied bail in money laundering case: The Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested on February 23 in connection with a case involving fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Will quit filmmaking if Nadav Lapid can prove flaws in ‘Kashmir Files’, says Vivek Agnihotri: As jury head of the International Film Festival of India, the Israeli director had said that Agnihotri’s film on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits is propaganda. Karnataka HC dismisses plea challenging immediate enforcement of ban on Popular Front of India: The petitioner argued that the government did not cite separate reasons, as required under the UAPA law, for why the ban needed to be effective immediately. AIIMS is struggling to restore services after hackers cripple its computer systems: As the high-profile hospital struggles to treat patients by processing records manually, the Delhi Police have filed a case under sections related to extortion. Punjab Police baton-charge protestors outside CM Bhagwant Mann’s home in Sangrur: The leader of one of the protest committees claimed that 22 of its members suffered injuries in the police action. US Senate passes Bill to protect recognition for same-sex marriages: The proposed law was passed amid worries that the Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 decision that legalised such marriages nationwide. Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin dies at 96: He is credited for leading China out of diplomatic isolation after the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests of 1989.