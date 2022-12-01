The Mangaluru autorickshaw blast case was transferred from the Karnatak Police to the National Investigation Agency on Thursday, India Today reported.

Karnataka | NIA (National Investigation Team) arrives at Mangaluru City Police Commissioner's office, in connection with the autorickshaw blast matter. pic.twitter.com/VyY6DFMPD0 — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

The blast took place on November 17 inside a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru injuring two persons, including the accused Shariq.

Shariq was allegedly carrying a low-intensity Improvised Explosive device, or IED, inside a pressure cooker that accidentally exploded in the autorickshaw. On November 18, the Karnataka Police had described the incident as an “act of terror”.

WATCH | #Karnataka @DgpKarnataka Praveen Sood today said that the low-intensity blast in an auto that injured 2 people in #Mangaluru yesterday is “not accidental but an act of terror intended to cause serious damage.” @the_hindu @THBengaluru pic.twitter.com/6TOq1XrIrK — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 20, 2022

The police had said that Shariq was also carrying an Aadhaar card of a person identified as Premraj Hutagi, a resident of Karnataka’s Hubballi district. Hutagi had lost the identification document and acquired a duplicate.

The police had also alleged that Shariq was inspired by the ideology of terror outfit Islamic State and worked under multiple handlers. They also found matchboxes, sulphur, phosphorus, batteries, circuit and nut bolts from Shariq’s rented apartment in Mysuru.