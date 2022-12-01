A network interruption at the Terminal 2 of the Mumbai airport briefly disrupted normal operations on Thursday, ANI reported.

The airport said that operations were disrupted for about 40 minutes because of a server failure. Normal services have now resumed, it said.

Earlier, airport authorities said they had initiated manual processing of passenger information to enable them to board flights.

However, due to the network interruption, passengers had to wait for nearly an hour to deposit their baggage at check-in counters, according to the Hindustan Times.

Shrikant Kishore, deputy inspector general with the Central Industrial Security Force, said that the system outage took place due to damage to optic fibre cables.

“Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal,” the Central Industrial Security Force said. “The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued.”

A spokesperson for Akasa Air also confirmed to the Hindustan Times that the airline’s services had been affected. “We are assisting passengers according to their needs,” the spokesperson said.

Currently, Terminal 2 is being used both for international and domestic flights.

Social media users posted photographs of large crowds waiting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

#BREAKING | All systems down at #Mumbai Airport Terminal 2. Passengers are forced to wait for baggage drop since close to an hour. pic.twitter.com/QBAy9TurDi — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 1, 2022

Air India, in response to several complaints by passengers, stated that some flights have been delayed due to technical reasons.