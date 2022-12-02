Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, has been detained in the United States, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Friday.

“There is a confirmed piece of news this morning,” Mann said. “Being the head of the state, I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America. We had issued a Red Corner Notice against him. He will be extradited to India and will be punished according to the rule of the law.”

A Red Corner Notice is a request to law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending further legal action.

Mann added that California Police has asked the Indian government if Brar needs to be deported, PTI reported.

“We are discussing the issue at international level so that others are brought here,” he said. “They will be interrogated and there may be more revelations...Goldy Brar will be very soon in the custody of Punjab police.”

Moose Wala, who fought the Punjab Assembly polls on a Congress ticket, was shot dead in Mansa on May 29. The attack had taken place just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab withdrew security cover for 424 persons, including the singer’s.

Soon after Moose Wala’s murder, Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post, saying that it was in retaliation for the murder of Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera in 2021.

The Punjab Police had also arrested gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claiming that he was associated with Brar.

On September 10, the police had also arrested the sixth shooter in the Moose Wala murder case. The arrest had come after Punjab Police on July 20 had killed two gangsters alleged to be part of the murder.

In June, the Punjab Police had arrested 13 persons for offering logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the singer’s killers. The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested five persons in the matter so far.