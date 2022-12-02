Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Paresh Rawal on Friday apologised for his statement regarding the Bengali community during a poll rally in Gujarat’s Valsad.

Rawal had remarked that the residents of Gujarat could tolerate inflation, but not Rohingya migrants living next door. He also asked whether people would “cook fish for the Bengalis” with their gas connections.

“If gas cylinders get expensive, they will become cheaper again,” the former BJP MP from the Ahmedabad East constituency said. “If inflation goes up, it will come down. People will get employment too. But what if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi?”

He had further said: “What will you do with the gas cylinders? First cook fish for the Bengalis?”

Rawal’s remarks were criticised by many members of the Bengali community and others on social media.

Mr. @SirPareshRawal:



Bengalis don’t need you to “cook fish” for them.



Remember you too have made your career in Maharashtra where we lovingly fed you dhokla & fafda.



Withdraw & apologize for these despicable remarks you made against Bengal on orders of BJP in Gujarat.@GargaC pic.twitter.com/JkDZF5A1eY — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) December 2, 2022

On Friday, Rawal apologised for hurting the sentiments of the community.

“Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish,” he said in reply to a user on Twitter. “But let me clarify – by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments, I do apologise.”