The Congress on Sunday announced it will launch a nationwide two-month campaign called the “Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan” on January 26, the day when its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to culminate.

The party’s General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the campaign will be held at three levels.

“Under this block-level padyatra [foot march] will be done all over the country,” Ramesh said. “At the district level, sessions will be conducted and at the state level, rallies will be held.”

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The 47-member steering committee was formed after Kharge took over as the party chief in October.

On Sunday, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the “Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyan” will have a special focus on the youth.

“The party will also hand over a letter [to people] from Rahul Gandhi and a chargesheet against the [Narendra] Modi government during this period,” he said.

He said that the two-month campaign will be a follow-up of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The 3,570-km Bharat Jodo Yatra began in Kanyakumari on September 7, and is currently in Maharashtra. It will end in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress says that the march is aimed at countering the politics of division espoused by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

At Sunday’s meeting, the Congress also announced it will hold a three-day plenary session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur in February.

“We will have a discussion on various subjects at this three-day plenary session,” Venugopal said. “There will also be a big public meeting.”