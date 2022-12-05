The Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, multiple exit polls predicted on Monday.

The saffron party will win 131 out of 182 seats in Gujarat, NDTV reported, citing exit polls conducted by various regional and national channels. The alliance of the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party will win 41 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party will emerge victorious in seven constituencies, the channel said.

Other parties are likely to win three seats, the exit poll predicted.

In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is tipped to win 37 out of 68 seats, while the Congress may win 28 constituencies. The exit polls predicted that other parties may win three seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party is not likely to open its account.

The Gujarat elections were held in two phases starting from December 1.

In the first phase, polling was held in 89 constituencies in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions. A voter turnout of 63.14% was recorded, according to the Election Commission.

The second phase was held on Monday and covered 93 seats in 14 districts, including Ahmedabad and Vadodara, across north and central regions.

In Himachal Pradesh, polling was held in a single phase on November 12. A voter turnout of 65.95% was recorded for all 68 seats.

The results of the elections in the two states will be announced on December 8.

Gujarat

Exit polls have unanimously predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP in Gujarat. The saffron party is tipped to win its sixth successive term in the western state.

The NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll has predicted that the BJP will win 117 to 140 seats, while the Congress-NCP alliance will secure victory in 34 to 51 constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party is likely to get 6 to 13 seats in the state, according to the pollster.

Meanwhile, the Republic TV-P-MARQ exit poll predicted 128 to 148 seats for the BJP and 30 to 42 for the Congress-NCP alliance. The AAP may win 2 to 10 seats, while other parties may win up to three constituencies.

The Gujarat Assembly has a total of 182 seats, and the majority mark is 92.

Himachal Pradesh

The BJP is likely to get more seats than the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, but the election may be a close contest, according to exit polls.

The saffron party may get 32 to 40 seats in the hill state, while the Congress may win 27 to 34 constituencies, NewsX-Jan Ki Baat predicted. Other parties may get one to two seats, the polling agency said.

The exit poll by Republic TV-P-MARQ tipped the BJP to win 34 to 39 seats, and the Congress to secure victory in 28 to 33 places. Other parties may get one to four seats, while the AAP may win up to one constituency, the pollster said.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly has 68 seats, and the halfway mark is 35.