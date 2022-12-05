Singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, on Sunday, alleged that his property in Bengaluru has been encroached on by the land mafia with the help of an Indian Administrative Service officer.

“My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by [brothers] Sudhir Reddy and Madhusudhan Reddy from the Bangalore Land Mafia,” Ali alleged. “With the help of his [Sudhir’s] wife who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri, they are misusing state resources for their personal gain.”

they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally come inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents. — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) December 4, 2022

Ali also said that he had filed a complaint with the assistant commissioner of police, but alleged there was no response.

“They are forcibly and illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” he alleged.

Sindhuri, however, refused that she is involved in the dispute and said that she would file a defamation case against the singer for naming her, The Indian Express reported.

“There is an injunction against Ali [over his claim to the property] and his statements are contemptuous,” the officer told the newspaper. “He is just trying to throw mud at me.”

Meanwhile, Sudhir Reddy claimed that the property in question belonged to him, reported The News Minute.

“Lucky Ali is an alien to said property which originally belongs to Yeshwanth Shenoy and sold to Mansoor Ali, who sold to me,” Sudhir Reddy said.

He also added an injunction order was passed against Ali restricting him from interfering with the property in 2016.

Madhusudhan Reddy said he had filed a first information report against Ali on November 28. He also alleged that he was assaulted by the supporters of the singer when he went to visit the property once.