The big news: Exit polls predict return of BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Exit polls favoured AAP’s victory in Delhi civic body elections, and DMK filed review petition against Supreme Court verdict on 10% EWS quota.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Sweeping victory likely for BJP in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh may witness close contest, predict exit polls: Gujarat recorded 58.70% voter turnout in second phase.
- Aam Aadmi Party likely to emerge as winner in Delhi’s civic elections, claim exit polls: The results will be announced on December 7.
- DMK files review petition against Supreme Court verdict upholding 10% EWS quota: A five-judge Constitution bench had upheld the 10% EWS quota in a 3:2 judgement on November 7.
- Singer Lucky Ali alleges his property encroached upon with help from IAS officer in Bengaluru: The IAS officer said she would file a defamation case against the singer.
- Dominique Lapierre, author of ‘Freedom at Midnight’ and ‘City of Joy’, dies at 91: He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian award, in 2008.
- Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking ‘real history’ of Taj Mahal: The court, however, allowed the petitioner to make a representation before the Archaeological Survey of India.
- Karnataka Chief Minister urges Maharashtra counterpart not to send ministers to Belagaviamid border tensions: He said that their visit may disturb law and order in the border district.
- Media is boycotting Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Ashok Gehlot: The Rajasthan chief minister urged reporters to go to their ‘high command’ and take corrective steps.
- Muslims being prevented from casting vote in Khatauli bye-polls, alleges Samajwadi Party: Voting underway in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and 6 Assembly constituencies across 5 states:
- Sikh woman shot dead in Canada, police say ‘targeted incident’: Pawanpreet Kaur, a resident of Brampton, was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant on Saturday night.