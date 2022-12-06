Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, will face trial in the Lakhimpur violence case as a Uttar Pradesh court on Monday rejected the discharge applications filed by him and other accused persons, reported Live Law.

The Lakhimpuri Kheri district court will frame charges against all the accused persons on Tuesday.

Ashish Mishra is accused of mowing down a group of demonstrators after violence broke out on October 3 last year in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh during a protest against the Centre’s farm laws that have now been repealed. Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed in the violence.

Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9, 2021. The police filed a chargesheet against the minister’s son in January, accusing him of murder, criminal conspiracy and other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

On Monday, Lakhimpur Kheri district government counsel Arvind Tripathi said that the court deleted Section 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code from the chargesheet, reported The Indian Express.

“The court reasoned that since IPC Section 149 [every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object] was already there, Section 34 is not needed,” he added.

Mishra had walked out of jail on February 15 after the Allahabad High Court granted him bail on February 10. However, families of those killed in the violence challenged the bail order in the Supreme Court, which overturned the High Court verdict and cancelled Mishra’s bail on April 18.

The High Court heard Mishra’s bail plea again on the Supreme Court’s directions but refused to grant him relief in July. He is currently lodged in Lakhimpur prison.