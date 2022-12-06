Saket Gokhale, a spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested on Monday from Rajasthan by the Gujarat Police for a tweet he had posted about the Morbi bridge collapse, party MP Derek O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, O’Brien said Gokhale was picked up by the police on Monday night after he landed in Jaipur.

“When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him [Gokhale],” he wrote. “At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today.”

O’Brien also said that the police confiscated Gokhale’s phone and other belongings after allowing him to call his mother. He added that a “cooked up case” has been filed against Gokhale by the Ahmedabad Police cyber cell after the spokesperson tweeted about the bridge collapse accident.

However, it is not clear yet which tweet O’Brien was referring to.

At 2 in the morning on Tue, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings. 2/3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

On October 30, a colonial-era bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi district of Gujarat had collapsed, killing 141 persons. The tragedy took place just four days after the bridge was reopened for the public following seven months of renovation.

In his tweets, O’Brien said the action against Gokhale cannot silence the Trinamool Congress and the Opposition parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party, the Rajya Sabha MP said, is taking political vendetta to another level.

The Gujarat Police have not commented on the case yet or confirmed the arrest.