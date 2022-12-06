Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that exit poll predictions for his party in Gujarat were a positive sign.

“A new party like the AAP getting 15 to 20% vote share in a state considered as BJP’s stronghold is a big thing,” Kejriwal said.

He also thanked the residents of Delhi saying that he is also hopeful of a win in the city’s civic body polls.

कल मैं #ExitPolls देख रहा था। जनता ने AAP पर भरोसा किया है। मैं Delhi वालों को बधाई देता हूं और उम्मीद करता हूं नतीजे भी ऐसे ही आएंगे।



गुजरात के एग्जिट पोल भी Positive हैं। ये कह रहे थे Gujarat BJP का गढ़ है, नई पार्टी को 15%-20% Voteshare मिलना बड़ी बात है।



Multiple exit polls on Monday predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to finish in third place – after the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress – in the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

According to NDTV’s poll of polls, an average of several predictions, the Aam Aadmi Party could emerge victorious in eight out of 182 seats in Gujarat.

A poll conducted by India Today-Axis predicts that the party could win 9 to 21 seats in the elections.

Meanwhile, in the National Capital, exit polls predicted a clear majority for the Kejriwal-led party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election.

According to the India Today-Axis exit poll, the Aam Aadmi Party could win 149 to 171 wards out of a total of 250.

Another exit poll by Times Now-Navbharat said that the Kejriwal-led party is likely to win 146-156 wards.

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election will be announced on December 7, followed by the results in Gujarat on December 8.