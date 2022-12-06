The big news: TMC leader detained for posting purported fake tweet on Morbi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Court framed charges against Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri case, and pro-Kannada outfit turned violent in Belagavi.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Saket Gokhale detained by Gujarat Police in Jaipur for tweet about Morbi bridge collapse: The TMC leader spread false information by sharing a fake news clipping that claimed Modi’s visit to Morbi after the tragedy cost Rs 30 crore, the police said.
- Court frames murder charges against Ashish Mishra who is accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence: The trial against Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son and 14 others will begin on December 16.
- Stones thrown at Maharashtra vehicles in Belagavi as pro-Kannada outfit’s protest turns violent: Political leaders in Maharashtra said that the Centre should intervene at the earliest.
- India is able to buy cheap Russian oil at the cost of our suffering, says Ukrainian foreign minister: New Delhi’s decision to allow Russian fuel imports was morally inappropriate, said Dmytro Kuleba.
- Vivek Agnihotri apologises to HC for accusing Justice S Muralidhar of bias in Gautam Navlakha case: The filmmaker had made the comments in 2018 after the judge passed an order to quash transit remand and house arrest of Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon matter.
- Opposition demands discussion on price rise, unemployment and Indo-China tensions in Winter Session: Parliament will hold 17 sittings during the session between December 7 and December 29.
- Choice of mother ultimate in cases involving fetal abnormalities, says Delhi High Court: The court made the observation while allowing a 26-year-old woman to terminate her pregnancy of 33 weeks.
- World Bank raises India’s growth forecast for this year to 6.9% from 6.5%: The revision was made as India is better placed than other emerging economies to weather slow global growth, the bank said.
- 19 global rights bodies urge chief justice to review SC order suspending GN Saibaba’s acquittal: In October, the Bombay HC had acquitted the former Delhi University professor in a case of allegedly having links with Maoists. But the SC reversed the order.
- Hindu Mahasabha leader arrested for plans to recite Hanuman Chalisa at Shahi Masjid Idgah in Mathura: The Hindutva organisation had announced the event to recite the Hindu prayer at the mosque to mark the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.